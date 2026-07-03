Luxury wedding planner explains invitation detail Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have used to stop a leak
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Luxury wedding planner explains invitation detail Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have used to stop a leak

They revealed the kind of measures Swift and Kelce may have gone through to keep details a secret

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Topics: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Weddings, Celebrity, New York

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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