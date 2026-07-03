Luxury wedding planner explains invitation detail Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have used to stop a leak

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly throwing the wedding of the year in Madison Square Garden as we speak, but a luxury wedding planner has revealed the secret invite detail they may have used to stop leaks.

Swifties everywhere can barely contain themselves as their icon Taylor is allegedly tying the knot to her NFL player fiancé Travis today (July 3) in New York City.

Numerous blacked-out vehicles arrived at the enormous arena earlier today, with over 1,000 guests expected to attend the nuptials.

Eleven streets in midtown Manhattan have closed as a result of the wedding, with endless deliveries of flowers, food and decorations to the huge Madison Square Garden arena.

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And speaking to UNILAD, a luxury wedding planner has lifted the lid on what really goes into organising a celebrity wedding, as fans gather outside the venue in the hope of catching a glimpse of the stars on their big day.

The couple announced their engagement in 2025. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Celebrity wedding planner Mark Niemierko said: "I would expect device restrictions on site, decoy deliveries and dressed up trucks, watermarked or personalised invitations so any leak can be traced back to its source, and a very small circle of suppliers who actually know the full picture.

"Most people working an event like this only ever see their own small piece of the puzzle. Nobody gets the whole picture except the couple and one or two trusted planners."

Speaking about when fans might actually get some pictures or details about the special day, he added: "Only when the couple decide to share them, if they ever do fully.

"Fragments will keep surfacing from guests and locals in the days after, but anything definitive will most likely come from Taylor and Travis themselves, on their own terms, whenever that suits them."

Celebrity wedding planner Mark Niemierko revealed the level of detail the couple may have gone to, to keep things under wraps. (Niemierko)

The celebrations come in the middle of a rare heatwave in New York City, with temperatures set to reach 100.4F (38C) today (July 3) and throughout the weekend.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani dropped numerous hints that the couple would be saying 'I do' in the city over the weekend, as he spoke in a press conference ahead of the heatwave.

He said: "My recommendation to all New Yorkers is to stay inside and stay cool.

"And if you happen to be getting married at Madison Square Garden, you will be staying inside and you will be staying cool."

What's on the menu at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?

According to Page Six, a whole load of food and ingredients were spotted being delivered to Madison Square Garden ahead of the couple’s big day, giving fans an insight into what guests might be chowing down on.

It seems that attendees are in for some fine dining as boxes containing lobster meat were seen being transported into the venue.

Swift and Kelce also appear to be big fans of chicken, with several variations of the meat - including breasts, legs, boneless and blackened - reportedly labeled on the boxes that were delivered.

Packages of French fries and thick-cut onion rings were also seen, as well as fresh produce such as red and orange peppers and romaine lettuce, along with eggs, whole milk and heavy whipping cream.

A Krispy Kreme van also reportedly pulled up to MSG, though it’s unclear whether wedding guests are being treated to an Original Glazed Dozen, as there is a donut store located nearby.

A source claiming to have ‘direct knowledge’ told TMZ that Swift ‘personally curated food stations’ for her nuptials, reportedly featuring ‘specialty bites’ from a number of her ‘go-to spots’.