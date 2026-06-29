If you were thinking about hiring out Madison Square Garden (MSG) for your wedding venue, I hope you've been saving up since, well, you were born, as it costs a pretty penny to rent.

It's thought that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to wed this weekend and have hired out MSG for what many would call the wedding of the year (sorry Dua Lipa and Callum Turner).

Kansas City Chiefs favorite Kelce popped the question to Swift last summer after two years of dating.

Their engagement was a small and intimate affair in Kelce's backyard, but their wedding is expected to be massive – 1,000 guests kind of massive.

Advert

People like Graham Norton, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, and Suki Waterhouse are expected to be some of the celebrities that'll be in attendance.

Reports suggest that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will wed on July 3 (Aeon/GCImages)

Kelce and Swift will have had to shell out a small fortune to hire out MSG, if the rumors are true. Reportedly for just one night it costs $1,000,000, says TMZ.

While it hasn't actually been confirmed that the high profile pair are tying the knot at MSG (where Swift has performed and impressive eight times), there's been a lot of evidence that suggests that the rumors could well be true.

For example, sources have noted that there are no scheduled performances at MSG in the lead up to July 4th weekend.

It's also been said that Swift and Kelce have told their guests to be in New York on July 2 and 3, but supposedly haven't shared further details...

Reportedly it costs $1m to hire out Madison Square Garden for one night (Getty Stock Image)

"Taylor and Travis told guests to be in NYC. No other location was provided," an insider told Us Weekly, adding: "They're putting their guests on hold for a couple days. They are spending a lot of money, in the millions."

Further details have since been confirmed to The New York Times. According to the newspaper, there will be an intimate gathering of about 100 people at MSG on July 2, and then around 1,000 guests will gathering for the wedding next day.

The Times added: "The preparations extend beyond the arena: A permit was filed with New York City to close the streets around Madison Square Garden from July 2 to midday July 4 for the events, according to three people who have knowledge of the matter."

It's also said that several of Kelce's Chiefs teammates have booked hotels near Times Square on and around July 3.

Watch this space, Swifties!