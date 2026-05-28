Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about one habit that her husband has which drives her nuts.

Relationships can come with their quirks, and while many people adore their partners there might still be that one thing they do which just rubs you the wrong way.

Maybe it's chewing too loudly, or stacking the dishwasher in a way that looks they threw from the other side of the room.

But for star of Stranger Things and Enola Homes Millie Bobby Brown, there's one thing that often happens with her husband when they travel together that gets her.

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Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi married around two years ago, and now live on a farm in Georgia in the US, where they're raising their daughter together.

For the most part the pair keep details of their private lives just that, but Bobby Brown gave a small glimpse into their relationship in an interview clip with Crocs in August 2025 that went viral.

The star shared one frustrating habit her husband has (Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

It turns out that when the pair go on holiday together, her husband doesn't pack clothes.

When going away somewhere there are a few essentials - passport, toiletries, phones and chargers, and medication spring to mind, but clothes should probably be in there somewhere.

“My husband, he doesn’t pack any clothes, just ever," said Bobby Brown. "So, we’ll leave, and I’ll have a huge suitcase, and he’ll have nothing with him, just his phone, never really a charger, he just steals mine."

Of course this is all very well, but presumably you can't just wear the same pair of socks for the entire trip, so Bobby Brown shared that they have to find a workaround.

Bobby Brown revealed that her husband doesn't pack for trips (Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

“And then takes his computer and then goes, ‘Mill, I don’t have any clothes’ and I go, ‘No sh*t, Sherlock, you didn’t pack anything’, and he goes, ‘Yeah, I don’t know, maybe I’ll just have to go shopping here’, and that is where he gets you," she said.

She added: “So he likes not to pack, and then go to a place to pack for a trip that he did not pack for.”

Bobby Brown has also previously opened up about Bongiovi's shopping proclivities in an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

This time however, she gave a glimpse into their slightly different tastes when it comes to buying clothes for the trip, after they arrive.

The actor explained: “If I need socks, he’ll be like, ‘Let’s go to Prada’, and I’ll be like, ‘Let’s go to Target’."

Clearly there are 'socks' and there are 'Socks'.