Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

An autopsy report has revealed more details in to the death of Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets.

The reality TV mega star, 67, sadly died at his home last month, in the Lake Havasu area of Arizona. When officers arrived at his home, they tragically described finding sheets with 'a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.'

At the time, law enforcement appealed for anyone who could help in the investigation to come forward.

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Weeks later, The Lake Havasu City police department confirmed that 'the manner of death' in the investigation had been ruled as suicide. They also revealed that they were focusing their investigation towards 'allegations of cyberbullying'.

Sheets was found dead at his home last month (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Now, an autopsy has revealed more heartbreaking details in to the Storage Wars stars' death. The report, which was obtained by US Weekly, confirmed that the toxicology analysis came back as negative.

The publication reports that officials tested Sheets' blood for cocaine, fentanyl benzos and other drugs, and no drugs were found in his system at the time of death.

“The body is that of a well-developed, well-nourished adult male,” the report said. Before the autopsy, the Lake Havasu City Police Department said his death was being 'ruled as suicide,' pending the results, which have now come back as negative.

The police department previously said they were still continuing to "actively investigate allegations of cyberbullying associated" with the case, and would release 'more information' when it becomes available.

They also confirmed that they had submitted the star's 'cellular phone for forensic analysis'.

Sheets' son penned an emotional tribute on Instagram (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Shortly after his tragic passing, his co-star Rene Nezhoda told TMZ: “Just cause you watch us on television doesn’t mean you know us, it doesn’t mean you know what we’re about. Also it doesn’t entitle you to bully somebody. You shouldn’t cyberbully at all.”

After Sheets' death, tributes came pouring in, with the Sunday April 25 episode of the show, Storage Wars: Back to the Locker being dedicated to the star with a memoriam tribute.

His son, Brandon, also honored his father with a post online on what would have been his birthday, writing: "Thank you for raising me to be the man I am today... wish that I could spend just one more day with you. I love you dad and happy birthday."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.











