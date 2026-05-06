Police issue update as Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets' phone examined after his death

Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

More details have emerged following the suicide of Darrell Sheets, with police revealing they will now be 'forensically analyzing' his phone.

Sheets, known lovingly as 'The Gambler', was a firm favourite on Storage Wars from 2010 to 2013. He passed away last month at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, aged 67.

Police are now focussing efforts on what may have caused the tragedy.

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The Lake Havasu City police department said in a statement to Us Weekly: “The Lake Havasu City Police Department has received confirmation from the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office that the manner of death in the investigation involving Darrell Sheets has been ruled a suicide, pending the completion of toxicology results."

Police also revealed that the focus of their investigation was now geared towards 'allegations of cyberbullying'.

Darrell Sheets died at the age of 67 last month (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Was Darrell Sheets cyberbullied?

Shortly after news broke of Sheets’ death, his Storage Wars co-star and Rene Nezhoda appeared to suggest that Sheets was a victim of cyberbullying.

Speaking to TMZ, he said: “Just cause you watch us on television doesn’t mean you know us, it doesn’t mean you know what we’re about. Also it doesn’t entitle you to bully somebody.

“You shouldn’t cyberbully at all.”

The police statement continued: “The Criminal Investigations Unit has submitted Darrell Sheets’ cellular phone for forensic analysis and is currently awaiting the results."

They added that any additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Police appeal for information

Police still have an appeal out for anybody who can help with their investigation, saying: "This incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

"Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171."

A spokesperson for A&E said in a statement: "We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell "The Gambler" Sheets. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Sheets was a huge fan favourite on Storage Wars (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

On Monday, it was confirmed Sheets’ official cause of death was ruled suicide. The full autopsy report has yet to be released.

Sheets gained a large following as a result of his role on the globally popular storage auction show, where he was one of the most well-known buyers of vacant units - with the catchphrase 'this is the WOW factor!'

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.