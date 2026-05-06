Shannon Elizabeth has explained what she will do with her huge OnlyFans earnings after she reportedly made a whopping $1m in a week.

Shannon launched her account on the subscription-based site earlier this month, the same day she filed for divorce from Simon Borchert, a conservationist whom she married in 2021.

Despite only being on the platform for just over a week, a source close to the star revealed that she had earned 'more than seven figures' already - a staggering amount in just 12 days.

"[Elizabeth] is really making a name for herself," the source added.

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The insider revealed: "Over half of that [money] was earned through direct messages to OnlyFans users, while tips and posts accounted for the rest."

Shannon earned a huge amount during her first few days on the platform (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Now, speaking to Page Six, Shannon explained how she plans on spending her earnings, explaining that she needs to find a place to live.

The actress explained that since her split, she's been 'staying with friends', adding: “I haven’t figured out where I’m going to live and if I’m going to buy, if I’m going to rent, what can I do?

“I know I’m going to stay out in South Africa because there’s a lot of work to do still with the [Shannon Elizabeth Foundation] and all. And I love it here! I have such a great friend group here. So my first thing is figuring out where I’m going to stay and get my own place again. Everything’s been in storage since, like, September, so I need all my stuff out of storage.”

Shannon is known for her role in American Pie (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Shannon explained to the outlet that she hopes her new ventures will allow her more choice about the other kind of projects she takes on, explaining she hopes to move into directing and producing movies.

She also hopes it can bring awareness to her foundation, which protects endangered species through conservation and education.

Shannon did emphasise that she has firm boundaries in place about the 'lines' she will and won't cross on OnlyFans, adding: “There’s some lines I probably won’t cross, but as far as what I am crossing now, I think it’s a moving target. It’s changing because, as I get a good response from people, it makes me want to share more of my life and give them what they’re hoping for — within my own boundaries.

“The journey on OnlyFans has been nothing but amazing. The fans have overwhelmed me with love and support, and I just I never expected it to be like this. I just couldn’t ask for anything more,.

“I didn’t know if anybody would care or would come or would, like, join me there. But they have, and I’m just overwhelmed with happiness.”