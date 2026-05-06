Sting explains why he's not leaving his $550m fortune to his six children

Money can have a really detrimental effect on some people, reducing their sense of responsibility, and giving them a huge sense of entitlement.

It's a vital lesson we all have to learn growing up, the value of money.

And it's one Sting's kids will be getting in spades.

Despite being worth about $550 million, Sting is ensuring his kids will grow up knowing the value of money, and has clearly made sure they have a hard work ethic.

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Sting has an impressive six kids, Joe (49), Fuschia (44), Mickey (42), Jake (40), Eliot (35) and Giacomo (30).

He was married to Frances Tomelty from 1976 to 1984, the the couple shared two of his kids, Joe and Fuschia.

Following their split in the 80s, he went on to marry Trudie Styler in 1992. The pair shared four children, Mickey, Jake, Eliot and Giacomo.

Sting and Trudie (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Will Sting leave his fortune to his kids?

Hilariously though, he said he never intended to have any kids. Speaking to People, he said: "I became a dad by accident six times - that's how smart I am. Yet they were the happiest accidents of my life because they're remarkable human beings."

In a 2014 interview with The Mail on Sunday, he described how he wouldn't be spoiling his kids with his millions, describing leaving trust funds for his kids as 'an albatross around their necks'.

And in a new interview with CBS News Sunday Morning he shared his current thoughts on giving his kids his amassed wealth.

Sting with his wife Trudie and his daughters (Photo by Michel Dufour/WireImage)

Sting, real name Gordon Matthew Thomas, who is 74 this year, laughed when he was asked if he was still sure he wouldn't be giving his kids a huge inheritance when he passed on.

He said: "All of my kids have been blessed with this extraordinary work ethic, whether it's the DNA of it or whether I've said to them, 'guys, you've got to work. I'm spending our money. I'm paying for your education. You've got the shoes on your feet. Go to work.'"

He denied that this was cruel, and in fact said that doing this was a form of kindness.

"I think that's there's there's a kindness there and a trust in them that they will make their own way.

"They're tough, my kids." And it looks like they will have to be.

When the journalist pressed him on whether his kids got mad about his decision, or asked him for more money, he said: "No, not to my face they don't."

Sting at a Rainforest Charity fundraiser afterparty (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rainforest Fund)

Does Sting donate to charity?

Despite this, Sting has a history of donating to charity. He is an active philanthropist, donating to things like environmental conservation, human rights, and arts education.

Notably, he and his wife, Trudie Styler, co-founded the Rainforest Foundation Fund in 1989 to protect rainforests and indigenous peoples.

He has supported numerous organizations, including Amnesty International, Aid Still Required, and various cancer and children's health charities.

In 2025, Sting made a 'major' undisclosed donation to the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art in Gateshead to kickstart a £10m endowment fund to keep the gallery free.