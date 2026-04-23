Darrell Sheets once hit the jackpot finding jewelry worth $17,000 in a Las Vegas locker.

The beloved reality TV star sadly passed away this week after appearing on the cult classic series Storage Wars.

The series follows professional buyers purchasing storage lockers, which haven’t had their rent paid for three months. They often contain unusual or unexpected items, some of which carry huge price tags. Darrell became a fan favorite, regularly taking a chance on whatever treasures could be waiting inside.

Before buying a locker, the Storage Wars contestants have a golden window of just five minutes to inspect the container’s contents from the door. During that time, they must figure out whether or not the room could earn them a quick fortune or lose them money.

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During one episode, Darrell spent $1,000 on a locker and he was concerned about whether he’d be able to make the money back.

Darrell Sheets once found thousands of dollars worth of jewelry (A&E)

Little did he know that there were treasures hidden inside.

The locker contained a widescreen TV and a bedroom set, complete with a mattress without ‘stains’. Darrell picked up a small suitcase and found what he believed to be ‘costume jewelry’ from a ‘burlesque show’ upon first glance.

But a closer inspection had Darell feeling very excited about contents. He took out one of the rings and analysed it outside, in direct sunlight, to observe the ‘carbons’.

“Dude, that’s got a lot of sparkle, man, I think we’re in the real deal,” he says eagerly. “These rings are looking good.”

Darrell was concerned about making his money back (A&E)

Darrell takes the suitcase packed with the jewelry to a pawn shop and it turns out he had unearthed thousands of dollars worth of goods.

One bracelet is 14 carat solid gold with diamonds, estimated to be worth $2,000 alone. Another item found in the suitcase is a Tiffany necklace, estimated at $1,500.

The suitcase was filled with jewelry (A&E)

“I am loving this city right now,” Darrell said after finding out the entire haul is worth $17,000.

Darrell is one man who has walked away from Storage Wars with a neat profit, having secured one of the most high value finds in the show’s history

The fan favorite, nicknamed The Gambler, made his debut in 2010 and was known for his strategic bidding and cool demeanour.

In another episode, he successfully bid on a block containing paintings by Mexican artist Frank Gutierrez.

After paying $4,000 for its contents, Sheets took the artwork for valuation by Kathy Gallegos of Avenue 50 Studio Inc.

In the end, Gallegos valued the artwork at approximately $300,000, making it one of the biggest scoops in Storage Wars history.