Storage Wars bosses have announced their plans to honor fan favourite Darrell Sheets in this weekend’s upcoming new episode, just days after the star took his own life.

Sheets, 67, was found dead at his home on Wednesday April 22 with what appeared to be a single self inflicted gunshot wound.

His tragic death comes amid ongoing claims he had been cyberbullied and stalked, with authorities exploring every line of enquiry as they investigate the circumstances surrounding his decision to end his own life.

The police pronounced Sheets dead at his home and notified Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit, which then took over the scene and the investigation into his apparent suicide.

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"The body was ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation," the police report stated, adding that Sheets' family had been notified.

Law enforcement also appealed for anyone who can help with their investigation to come forward, saying: "This incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

"Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171."

Darrell sadly took his own life on Wednesday (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Shortly after the news broke, A&E the network behind the popular reality show, released a statement which read: "We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell 'The Gambler' Sheets. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Sheets rose to prominence and gained a large following as a result of his role on the globally popular storage auction show, where he was one of the most well-known buyers of vacant units - with the catchphrase 'this is the WOW factor!’

Sheets retired from Storage Wars in its 15th season, which released in 2023, more than 13 years after the reality TV show about finding hidden treasures in old storage containers took the world by storm.

The man who was also known as 'The Gambler' on the show ultimately starred in an astonishing 163 episodes of the show before parting ways with the prolific A&E series, some of which also saw him star alongside his son Brandon.

Darrell shot to fame alongside his son Brandon (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

As part of their commitment to honor his contribution to the show, A&E have revealed their plans to commemorate and celebrate Sheets’ life in this weekend’s upcoming episode by including an "In Memoriam" card for him.

The network will also broadcast a collection of classic Storage Wars episodes featuring Sheets that will run for several hours, reports TMZ.

It is expected that these will likely include some of his most memorable moments, such as his $300,000 find of Frank Gutierrez paintings, or $17,000 worth of jewellery.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



