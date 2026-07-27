The son of Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Eric Bieniemy has been charged with the shooting of his mother, Mia Bieniemy, authorities in Virginia have confirmed.

Elijah Zion Bieniemy was arrested in connection with the shooting of Mia and has since been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday (July 27) that their officers responded to reports of gun shots in Ashburn, Virginia.

They found Mia with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to hospital and remains in a stable condition as of Monday.

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Bieniemy did not attend Chiefs training on Monday, with a representative from the NFL team telling the Associated Press: "The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family.

"Out of respect for their privacy, we won’t have a comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Elijah is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

A police statement read: "At approximately 7:32 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting. Deputies located one adult female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

"Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, of Ashburn, was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Discharge of a Firearm Inside of a Dwelling. He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he was held without bond.

"The investigation is ongoing, and there is not believed to be any threat to the public."