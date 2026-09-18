Man dies in horror shark attack at popular tourist hotspot as witnesses speak out

A man has died following being bitten by a shark off the coast of Perth leaving witnesses in 'shock'.

On Friday, September 18 at around 10:15am local time, emergency services including ambulance and police were called to Sorrento Beach, in Perth, Western Australia.

The Western Australia Police Force said it received a report 'a male swimmer had been bitten by a shark while swimming along the coast,' as quoted by Sky News.

An air and search search involving helicopters and boats was immediately launched by authorities, but the man is reported as having died as a result of his injuries.

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He has been described as a man in his 60s and it's reported by 9 News Australia he was swimming around 50 metres off shore, but no other details have been released at the time of writing.

It marks the fifth fatal shark attack off the coast of Australia this year.

All beaches in the jurisdiction - totalling nearly 12 kilometres of beach from Marmion to Iluka - have been closed following the attack until at least Saturday afternoon, local council said.

Witnesses have since come forward with details of the attack, one beach walker named Jacqui Rapaic telling Australian Broadcasting Corp her friend spotted something in the water and she turned to see 'a pool of blood'.

Police and ambulance attended the scene (YouTube/ 9 News Australia)

One man named Darrel Haythornthwaite told Nine Network he believed the swimmer had been in the water with a friend at the time.

He told the outlet: "I was just shocked. I mean, I feel for his mate. He's apologized and said 'I didn't save my mate.

"I said, 'You couldn't have done anything.'"

The Australian Shark Incident Database, a partnership including Taronga Conservation Society Australia, Flinders University and the New South Wales state government state that Australia has averaged between two to three fatal shark attacks since 2000.

This year has seen Australia faced with five fatal attacks.

Earlier this year in January, a 12-year-old boy died in hospital days after being attacked by a bull shark off the coast of Sydney Harbor.

And over May and June, three spearfishing divers were killed by sharks.

The attack earlier today is the second reported in Western Australia this week.

On Monday (September 14), Geraldton firefighter Mel Ismail was bitten by a shark.

Ismail remains in hospital in stable condition.

Western Australia Premier Roger Cook has since spoken out following the latest attack.

In a post to social media, Cook wrote: "This is a heartbreaking tragedy and my thoughts are with the victim's family and loved ones, as well as the first responders who attended the scene."

Hillarys MP Caitlin Collins added in a separate post: "My thoughts are with the victim's loved ones and everyone who witnessed or is affected by the situation.

"I want to acknowledge the emergency services, police, surf lifesavers and other first responders who attended the scene and worked to respond to the incident.

"I have spoken with the minister and authorities are continuing to manage the situation.

"Sorrento Beach is a place so many of us love and an incident like this is incredibly difficult for everyone who spends time along our coastline."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].