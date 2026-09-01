Canada PM slams Trump officials after Pete Hegseth trolled teen cadet getting a medal
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Canada PM slams Trump officials after Pete Hegseth trolled teen cadet getting a medal

Mark Carney told the US to 'stop throwing shade' at Canada

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Dave Chan / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Canada, Mark Carney, Politics

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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