The fabled Garden of Eden has been tracked down according to an antiquities expert.

The lost paradise believed to have been set aside by God himself thousands of years ago for the first ever humans, Adam and Eve – may have been located in the pages of a bible dating to the 16th Century, reports the New York Post.

The 1599 Geneva Bible – part of a series of the holy texts created by English Protestant refugees in Switzerland – is understood to contain a map entitled ‘Situation of the Garden of Eden’ based on one produced by Protestant reformer John Calvin in 1554.

Antique Bible collector Ashleys_AntiqueBibles described the map as, “very detailed considering when it was printed,” on her YouTube channel.

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The Geneva Bible located the Garden of Eden close to the Euphrates River near the foothills of Mount Ararat in what is now Turkey. Ashley previously theorized that the lush garden could have been located under what is now the Caspian Sea.

The book reportedly contains a map penned by reformer John Calvin (Clark College)

The Book of Genesis, at the very beginning of the Bible and which references the Garden of Eden and the exploits of Adam and Eve, describes it as located on a river which branches out into the Pishon, Euphrates, Tigris and Gihon waterways.

There, Eve was believed to have been tempted by the devil masquerading as a serpent to eat the forbidden fruit - thereby angering God into throwing her and Adam out of their paradise home.

The Genesis location is consistent with the Geneva Bible map, according to the YouTuber, however scholars disagree on whether Pishon and Gihon refer to the Nile and Ganges rivers respectively, because these are nowhere near modern-day Turkey, reports the Daily Mail.

One explanation, presented by Calvin himself, was that ‘headwaters’ referred to in the Bible could actually refer to the mouth of one or two of the rivers – meaning Pishon and Gihon could simply refer to lower parts of the rivers that are located in this part of Turkey: the Tigris and Euphrates.

The map places the Garden of Eden close to the Euphrates River in modern-day Turkey (Clark College)

In this scenario, described in a study by historian Justine Angelique Walden, Eden could be identified within the Turkish region of Mesopotamia.

Walden recorded that Calvin only noted the ‘general location’ of Eden, so the jury is still out on the precise location of the oasis where humanity was said to have been born.

Current theories as to its location vary as widely as South Africa, to Iran and from Ethiopia to Sudan.

While the Bible holds that the Garden of Eden and the Euphrates River were created by God a few thousand years ago, geological studies have placed the creation of the river and surrounding basin at up to 3.6 million years ago.