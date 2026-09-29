Experts believe the real Garden of Eden may have been hiding in a Bible for over 400 years
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Experts believe the real Garden of Eden may have been hiding in a Bible for over 400 years

Protestant reformer John Calvin penned the map and published it in a 16th Century Swiss Bible

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Topics: Religion

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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