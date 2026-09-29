How Russia targets ex-US troops to use as cannon fodder in its ‘meatgrinder’ war
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How Russia targets ex-US troops to use as cannon fodder in its ‘meatgrinder’ war

Agents are reportedly paid $24K per US recruit - and are even given a cut of their victim's Russian army pay

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Igor Kovalenko/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Topics: Russia

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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