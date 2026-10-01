Cornell University student newspaper editor speaks out as seven members of fraternity accused of assault

Warning: This article contains allegations of rape which some readers may find distressing.

Cornell's student newspaper has published a letter following allegations that a female student was drugged and raped in an incident involving seven men from the university’s Chi Phi fraternity.

The Ivy League institution has been called into question following their handling of the alleged incident, which was initially reported by the student newspaper on November 8, 2024.

The Cornell Daily Sun reported that an individual had allegedly been sexually assaulted by several males, and coerced into consuming ketamine and other drugs at a fraternity house party on October 25, 2024.

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But the case has since come to public attention after the alleged victim, known as Jane Doe, filed a civil lawsuit on September 14 against seven Chi Phi fraternity members, Cornell University and others, alleging she was drugged and raped while unable to consent.

"The fact that the University found its voice only after a lawsuit, a reopened criminal investigation and a week of national headlines is itself instructive," the editor of the newspaper, Sophia Dasser, wrote on September 29.

"The account it now offers so readily was owed to this community in 2024, not after 23 months of silence in which the Jane Doe went from confiding in the University to suing it," she added.

The university's student newspaper has issued a letter (Matt Burkhartt/Getty Images)

The letter further noted: "At The Sun, we know that Jane Doe is not alone, responses have poured into every voicemail box, channel and inbox we have, our sexual misconduct tip line included, and we applaud Jane Doe for the courage it took to file publicly."

The men allegedly involved have been accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit, and are not as yet facing criminal charges.

In the 101-page civil complaint, the alleged victim claims that the nonconsensual sexual activity took place initially involving two men, before other fraternity members allegedly entered the room.

At around 1:42 am, the lawsuit alleges that one of the men sent a message to the Chi Phi groupchat stating there was 'free [expletive]' upstairs, which Doe alleges encouraged other fraternity members to come to the room.

The lawsuit further states the alleged assault continued until around 5:45 am, after which Doe says she eventually lost consciousness and later regained consciousness.

But the Tompkins County DA has noted that Doe's 2024 statement to Cornell police differed from the allegations in the 2026 lawsuit, including that her original statement did not say she had been drugged without her knowledge or that she was unable to consent.

Following the alleged incident, two of the seven men were expelled, and Jane Doe also dropped out of the university. None were arrested.

The lawsuit further claims the men were 'afforded the opportunity to mitigate their conduct by submitting essays'.

In a statement, the Tompkins County District Attorney said: "I have been asked by the community to revisit the decision whether to pursue criminal charges

against the seven fraternity members. I have already begun that process, starting with our conversation with Jane Doe and her attorneys."

Jane Doe has filed a civil lawsuit against numerous fraternity members, Cornell University, and others (Matt Burkhartt/Getty Images)

Kyle Kimball, Vice President for University Relations at Cornell, issued a statement on September 28 which read: "Cornell University supports the decision of the Tompkins County District Attorney (DA) to provide an opportunity for the victim’s story in the 2024 Chi Phi fraternity sexual assault case to be heard by a criminal grand jury.

"Cornell also conducted a thorough Title IX investigation, which is separate from a criminal proceeding, over the course of several months. During that investigation, temporary suspensions and other restrictive measures were used.

The statement further noted: "After investigation, and pursuant to federal law, the matter was sent to a hearing where a panel of trained faculty and staff heard evidence over multiple days. The complainant and respondents had the opportunity to testify and present evidence. At its conclusion, the hearing panel issued a range of sanctions, which included expulsions and suspensions from Cornell.

"None of the individuals charged were offered the opportunity to write essays as a sole consequence of their involvement. In addition, the involved fraternity chapter was closed in 2024 and remains barred from campus."

It concluded: "Any suggestion that the university did not impose consequential punishments for those involved is false. A continuation of the false narrative that there were minimal consequences in this case is irresponsible, will make survivors feel less safe and supported, and will perpetuate the underreporting of sexual assault."

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org