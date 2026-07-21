US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced a chaotic scene on Capitol Hill after being repeatedly interrupted by anti-war protesters while attempting to pitch a massive $95 billion supplemental funding request to Congress.

Appearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday afternoon, Hegseth was scheduled to outline the administration's national security strategy and justify the White House's eye-watering multi-billion-dollar military package. However, before the former Fox News host could even settle into his opening statement, the proceedings devolved into absolute bedlam inside the hearing room.

As Hegseth began reading his prepared remarks to lawmakers, an activist seated directly behind him in the public gallery stood up, holding a banner high above their head that read in bold letters: "NO WAR ON IRAN."

The Defense Secretary tried to speak several times but kept being interrupted by protestors ( Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

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"Stop bombing our children in Iran and Palestine, this is illegal!" the activist shouted across the quiet committee room, drawing gasps from attendees as Capitol Police officers immediately moved in to intervene.

Hegseth froze and immediately stopped speaking as security physically escorted the demonstrator out of the chamber. But the disruption was far from over.

No sooner had committee chair Senator Susan Collins attempted to restore order than a second, third, and fourth round of protesters broke out in rapid succession. Each time Hegseth attempted to reclaim his time at the microphone, another demonstrator stood up to shout down the panel, completely derailing the hearing.

The escalating chaos forced Senator Collins to step in and halt the proceedings entirely until the gallery could be secured. "Mr. Secretary, please," Collins instructed as shouting echoed through the room. "Suspend until order is restored in the hearing room."

A protestor carries a 'no war on Iran' sign (Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

The tense Capitol Hill showdown comes amidst heightened global backlash and fierce domestic political debate over the administration's military campaign and spiraling defense expenditure.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been grilling administration officials over the astronomical costs of foreign military engagement, with critics raising alarm over the staggering price tag being asked of taxpayers.

Video footage of the Defense Secretary sitting in silence as protester after protester was dragged out of the room quickly went viral across social media, drawing thousands of comments from users reacting to the high-stakes confrontation.

Once security managed to clear the gallery and restore control, Hegseth was finally permitted to resume his testimony. He continued his plea to lawmakers, insisting that the $95 billion supplemental package is vital to national security interests and military readiness.

Despite his efforts to steer the focus back to the defense budget, the relentless interruptions ensured that the hearing will be remembered less for the funding numbers and far more for the volatile protest that brought Capitol Hill to a temporary standstill.