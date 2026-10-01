Renee Good's family sues Trump administration months after fatal ICE shooting

Renee Good's family have filed a lawsuit against the US government and several immigration officials, following her death at the hands of an ICE officer on January 7.

Renee Nicole Good was a 37-year-old mother of three, who had recently moved to Minneapolis with her partner, Becca.

But on January 7, 2026, Good was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during an enforcement operation in south Minneapolis.

Good was sitting behind the wheel of her SUV as tensions between protesters and federal agents escalated, which resulted in her death.

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The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later classified Good’s death as a homicide, and while that classification means her death was caused by another person, it does not, by itself, determine criminal responsibility.

But nine months on from the incident, two federal civil lawsuits have been filed on her behalf.

The first seeks to hold the country of the United States libel for the actions of the federal agents on January 7, and alleges wrongful death, battery, assault, false imprisonment, emotional distress, and negligence.

Renee Good was 37 at the time of her death. (Alpha News)

The second specifically names Jonathan Ross, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who shot Good, as well as a number of senior officials including the former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

During the tragic interaction on the day of her death, ICE agents demanded Good to step out of her car, to which Becca Good urged: "Drive, baby, drive!"

Federal officials claimed that the immigration officer had acted in self-defence, and that Good had engaged in 'an act of domestic terrorism'.

But she wasn't the only US citizen to be killed at the hands of ICE during the beginning of the year.

Her family is now suing the US, as well as specific individuals. (Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Alex Pretti, 37, was killed just 17 days after Good, when he was fatally shot by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis on January 24, 2026.

He was an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Health Care System.

Footage from the scene shows federal agents grappling with Pretti before he was pinned to the ground.

Moments later, an agent can be heard shouting that Pretti had a gun, before officers opened fire.

A preliminary government review found that the shooting began around five seconds after the warning was given.