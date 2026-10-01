Renee Good's family sues Trump administration months after fatal ICE shooting
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Renee Good's family sues Trump administration months after fatal ICE shooting

The lawsuits were filed by Good’s partner, Becca Good, and her brother, Brent Ganger

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Renee Nicole Good

Topics: US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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