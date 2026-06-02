A man who was once privy to highly confidential information about aliens has revealed where extraterrestrials reportedly have four bases on Earth.

America has always had an undeniable fascination with aliens and has had numerous projects looking into whether there's life on other plants than ours.

One famous program was the Stargate Project. This was a classified US military and intelligence initiative during the Cold War that was aimed at testing and evaluating remote viewing capabilities.

'Remote viewing' was a concept that was created physicists Russell Targ and Harold Puthoff at the Stanford Research Institute (SRI) in the 1970s. A 1995 report prepared by The American Institutes for Research described remote viewing as 'the ability to describe locations one has not visited without prior knowledge'.

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People working for US Army intelligence were trained to be so-called remote viewers — one being Leonard 'Lyn' Buchanan.

Leonard 'Lyn' Buchanan was once a remote viewer for the CIA (Jesse Michels/YouTube)

Another remote viewer, Pat Price, was the first to locate the four alien bases on Earth. These locations were then revisited as part of the CIA's Project 8200 to see if anyone could back up Price's claims.

The sites Buchanan was tasked with monitoring as part of the prohect were in Alaska's Mount Hayes, Australia's Mount Zeil, Zimbabwe's Mount Nyangani and one in the Pyrenees Mountains.

Speaking on the American Alchemy podcast, Buchanan said that each site had different functions. The one in Alaska, for example, was there to gather intelligence, while the Australian installation operated as a UFO 'port of entry'.

Then, the Zimbabwe facility functioned as a repair center for extraterrestrial crafts, per Mail Online. Further information about the site in the Pyrenees Mountains remains unclear.

One of the facilities was reportedly in the Pyrenees Mountains (Getty Stock)

Supposedly during one remote viewing session where Buchanan was observing the site in Australia, those there were aware that they were being watched.

"The first thing that happened was they let me know that they knew I was there and that it was okay," he told podcast host Jesse Michels.

According to Buchanan, people who had remotely viewed the sites before him saw humans and aliens working together.

"[Pat] Price and Joe McMoneagle had found aliens and humans working side by side as sort of an intelligence gathering place," the US Army intelligence veteran shared.

But when he saw it, things had seemingly changed.

"I did Mount Hayes," Buchanan recalled, "and found out that the equipment was now automated and still running, but there was no need for personnel there."

Allegedly the facility was buried deep into the mountain and would be near impossible for somebody to find.