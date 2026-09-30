Mormon Wives OC star Bobbi Althoff clarifies if she's actually Mormon after surprise casting

Mormon Wives OC star Bobbi Althoff has spoken out about her religious beliefs after fans were surprised to see her cast in Hulu's Secret Lives of Mormon Wives spin-off.

For those who aren't familiar with the original reality series, SLMW centered around a group of young Mormon mom influencers who began posting collectively on TikTok using the #MomTok tag.

While the show has taken somewhat of a turn over the five seasons it has aired so far, the premise of the first season focused on these young Mormon women who were breaking out from the patriarchy while still maintaining their faith.

The women also spoke about wanting to modernise views on what it's really like to be a Mormon in today's world.

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Secret Lives of Mormon Wives originally centered around their faith (JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

All that said, Hulu's new Orange County spin-off seems to be going in a slightly different direction, particularly after much doubt has been thrown over the religious beliefs of the ladies who have been cast for the show.

One cast member, Bobbi Althoff, rose to fame as a podcaster and influencer who is known for her hilarious deadpan interviews with celebrities.

But what people have been questioning is whether Bobbi is actually Mormon, as she doesn't appear to speak about religion or faith in her content.

When asked by a fan on Instagram, the influencer recently confirmed her religious status, explaining: "I am not Mormon, but I do have a Mormon brother," adding, "And I grew up going to Mormon church, like, twice."

The update has left many fans slightly confused given the title of the show, but Bobbi did insist she grew up in a Christian household, despite the fact her dad 'didn't really lead a Christian life'.

This is something the 29-year-old has previously touched on, telling Rainn Wilson's Soul Bloom podcast in 2024: "We considered ourselves Christian. I feel like my parents indoctrinated me with religion."

Bobbi Althoff has been cast in the Orange County spin-off (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

However, she admitted during her four year marriage to ex-husband Cory Althoff, she 'stopped being religious,' because her partner 'didn't really believe in anything'.

Bobbi, who shares two children with her ex, Luca, five, and three-year-old Isla, added: "That wasn't like he forced me to, it wasn't part of our lives."

However, when the pair split in 2024, the influencer found herself getting 'back into religion'.

She said: "Divorce is a very sad thing. I had to find something, so I started going to church again," adding that she definitely believes in "something bigger than me that can hear my thoughts and make me feel better about things."

However, Bobbi isn't the only Mormon Wives OC cast member who doesn't quite fit the Mormon bill, after Avery Woods previously admitted she's 'the opposite of Mormon'.

Another cast member, Aspyn Ovard, said she was baptized and raised in a 'Mormon-adjacent' community in Utah, though she admitted 'that's kind of where it ends for me'.

She said: "It's like you're not Mormon, but you do follow a lot of similar things."