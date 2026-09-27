The 13 Glee cast members who have died as Ryan Murphy issues reboot update
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The 13 Glee cast members who have died as Ryan Murphy issues reboot update

Ryan Murphy explained what's new in his plans for reviving his hit show, Glee, after 17 years since it debuted

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Disney, Ryan Murphy, Film and TV

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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