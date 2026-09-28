Top 100 TV shows of the 21st century sparks uproar as people claim 'significant shows are missing'
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Top 100 TV shows of the 21st century sparks uproar as people claim 'significant shows are missing'

The list has caused absolute chaos - with 'Game of Thrones' not even making it into the top five, while some other big hitters are omitted

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Topics: Streaming, Entertainment

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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