Netflix is getting ready to drop the new season of Outlast - with a twist. Although some aspects of the new season might be unfamiliar - some of the cast won’t be.

On Wednesday (June 10) the third season of Netflix’s survival reality competition will be back on screens. But this time, instead of braving the cold in Alaska, contestants will be braving the Panamanian jungle.

Sixteen strangers will be taking on the challenge, in hopes to win the $1 million prize. The one ‘wild’ rule remains — contestants must be part of a team to win.

Netflix is keeping pretty hush about what we can expect when the first six episodes drop. However, they have released a line-up of the cast — and there’s a few you may recognize from other shows.

Abby Chu

Netflix fans may find 34-year-old Abby from Squid Game: The Challenge. Abby familiar. She took part in Season 2 of the Netflix show, as Player 045.

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Unfortunately, Abby didn’t manage to take home the prize as she was eliminated in Six-Legged Pentathlon - but hopefully she’ll have better luck this time!

Abby competed in Squid Games: The Challenge before Outlast (Netflix/YouTube)

Sarah Awad

Abby and Sarah must have similar interests as that’s two of the same shows they have taken part in now! Sarah also took part in Season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge, as Player 362.

Unfortunately, Sarah didn’t take home the prize either, as she was eliminated from the game during The Count.

Sarah played as Player 362 in Squid Games: The Challenge (Tom Dymond/Netflix 2025 ©)

Halley Cooley

She already boasts an impressive 146k followers on Instagram before the show has even hit screens.

The model also has almost 250k followers on TikTok, so many may have seen her videos featuring her horse pop up on their For You Page.

Halley boasts over 200k followers on TikTok already (Netflix/YouTube)

Nikki Hru

It’s not Nikki’s first time in the spotlight either. As well as being an actress, Nikki is also a former boxer and is the former Misfits LW Champ. Outlast should be a walk in the park for her!

Viewers may have seen Nikki on screen during the 2025 TV mini series, I Am Bloody Mary and Don’t Blink, You’ll Miss It.

Nikki is a former boxer (Netflix/YouTube)

Wesley Saunders

Hardcore sports fans may recognize NFL veteran Wesley. Wesley was a tight end in the National Football League, and played college football for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

He was signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011, as an undrafted free agent.



