Elon Musk reveals flying Tesla Roadster but makes unexpected admission about its safety
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Elon Musk reveals flying Tesla Roadster but makes unexpected admission about its safety

The vehicle is expected to enter production in 2028

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Topics: Elon Musk, Tesla, Space X

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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