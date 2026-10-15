Madonna recalls daughter Lourdes’ ‘dramatic’ birth as she celebrates milestone birthday
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Madonna recalls daughter Lourdes’ ‘dramatic’ birth as she celebrates milestone birthday

The Queen of Pop marked Lourdes Leon's 30th birthday with an emotional tribute recalling the life-changing day she became a mother.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Topics: Madonna, Celebrity, Music

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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