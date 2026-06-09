In the 2000s, one of the biggest shockers in music history was the kiss shared between Madonna and Britney Spears, but now, the Queen of Pop has gone even more X-rated for her new music promotion.

The Like a Virgin songstress has been pushing back against modesty since she hit the scene in the 80s, and that’s not about to change now.

Having been seen making moves in her career since way back when, fans have been left anticipating her next release on July 3.

This will be her next album, dubbed ‘Confessions II’, and to celebrate, the 67-year-old released a new music video with Kate Moss.

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Except, the 10-minute video includes an X-rated act in a toilet stall, which has left people shocked.

It’s safe to say nobody was expecting it – which is their first mistake.

Madonna is BACK (Madonna)

In the video, Madonna can be seen dragging a young man into a restroom stall for a break from their nightclub antics.

There, she gets down on her knees while someone peek above the cubicle, with a shocked look on their face.

After this, the camera pans to the man grabbing hold of the singer’s bottom, and lifting her as she straddles him.

Essentially, it looks like a very naughty choreographed routine that is a bit of an are-they, aren’t-they doing it.

For fans watching it, however, it was a shocking scene.

"Haven't been this stimulated in years," said one on social media.

Another wrote: "C'mon, dawg... Somebody's gotta be honest enough to tell this lady she's gotta stop."

A fan wrote: "Oh this is steeeeeeeeamy."

With both haters and supporters in the comments, it's easy to see the impact she has on people.

Madonna's new music video has raised eyebrows (Madonna)

But it wasn't just the sauciness that got to people - it was the cameo list too.

Moss, Benedict Cumberbatch, Odessa A’zion, Julia Garner, and more, were all in the video making a statement.

Now, that's star power.

There's also the case that Madonna has seemingly brought back the 'messy girl' era that was popular in the 2000s, and others think she's sounding younger than ever before.

One person wrote: "OMFG SHE SOUNDS LIKE YOUNGER MADONNA WTF SHES EATING."

With so many people in the comments with differing opinions, it's important to bring out her response to criticism about her age and what she wears.

The hitmaker took to Instagram where she claimed we live in a 'world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.'

The star continued to say that she wouldn't be apologizing for 'any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start.'