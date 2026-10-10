Warning issued after girl, 12, died from drinking milkshake made in an unwashed blender
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Warning issued after girl, 12, died from drinking milkshake made in an unwashed blender

A judge accepted the cafe operator had shown ‘genuine remorse’ after pleading guilty to six offenses

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: UK News, Health

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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