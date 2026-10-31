Mormon Wives star deletes controversial family Halloween costume referencing JFK assassination

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star McCall DaPron has deleted a family Halloween costume post after sparking intense backlash for referencing the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The reality personality removed the photos from her social media accounts following an immediate wave of criticism from followers who deemed the themed outfits insensitive, inappropriate, and in poor taste.

In the now-deleted photograph, DaPron dressed as former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, sporting an unmistakable replica of the iconic strawberry-pink suit, matching pillbox hat, and dark lapels, while clutching a bouquet of red roses.

The ensemble famously mirrors the exact outfit worn by Jackie Kennedy during the presidential motorcade through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963, when President Kennedy was shot and killed.

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The inclusion of the red roses was particularly pointed, as historical accounts note that Jackie was handed the bouquet upon landing at Love Field that morning, only for the petals to end up stained with blood in the open-top limousine minutes later.

Mormon Wives star McCall DaPron found herself in hot water with fans over the controversial costume choice (mccalldapron/instagram)

Alongside her, DaPron's husband posed as JFK in a dark tailored suit and blue tie while holding a small American flag.

The family fully leaned into the historical recreation with their children: two were dressed as stoic Secret Service agents wearing all-black suits, aviator sunglasses, and coiled security earpieces, while the two younger children appeared dressed as Caroline Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr.

While some followers initially attempted to defend the shoot as an innocent nod to the 1960s "Camelot" era of the White House, critics swiftly called out the specific, morbid visual markers tied directly to the fatal motorcade in Dallas. Commentators across TikTok and Instagram noted that replicating the exact attire, flowers, and security detail present during a violent public murder—especially as a group concept involving young children—crossed a major editorial and ethical line for holiday content.

The backlash was so severe, McCall removed the post entirely from her social accounts (Savion Washington/Disney via Getty Images)

Many fans argued that turning one of the most traumatising and violent moments in modern American history into a lighthearted family photoshoot was fundamentally misguided, with several branding the post "tone-deaf" and "deeply disrespectful."

The controversy comes amidst heightened public scrutiny on the cast following the breakout success of Hulu’s hit reality docuseries, which chronicles the personal lives, shifting allegiances, and high-profile social media controversies of a prominent circle of Utah mom-influencers.

Following the immediate outcry in her comments section, DaPron chose to take down the post entirely, and representatives for the reality star have not yet publicly commented on the decision.