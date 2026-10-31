Mormon Wives star deletes controversial family Halloween costume referencing JFK assassination
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Mormon Wives star deletes controversial family Halloween costume referencing JFK assassination

Following fierce backlash from fans, McCall DaPron deleted a family costume recreating the 1963 assassination of JFK.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Maya Dehlin/Disney via Getty Images

Topics: Halloween, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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