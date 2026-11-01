Heidi Klum takes Halloween crown yet again with grotesque severed hand costume
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Heidi Klum takes Halloween crown yet again with grotesque severed hand costume

The supermodel stunned at Cathédrale in New York, completely encased in a towering, blood-soaked severed hand

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Heidi Klum, Halloween

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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