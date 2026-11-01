Heidi Klum takes Halloween crown yet again with grotesque severed hand costume

Heidi Klum has officially defended her crown as the undisputed Queen of Halloween, taking practical body horror to surreal extremes as she arrived at her 25th annual bash completely enclosed inside an enormous, bloodied severed hand.

Arriving at Cathédrale Restaurant at Moxy East Village in New York City, the 53-year-old supermodel completely bypassed traditional glamour in favor of pure creature shock value.

While the towering prosthetic limb stood upright on five giant fingers tipped with pointed oxblood-lacquered nails, the most horrific element was sculpted directly into the back of the hand: an open, parasitic face complete with weeping eyeholes, exposed muscle tissue, and a gaping circular mouth packed with rows of rotten, irregular teeth.

Klum navigated the blue carpet entirely from inside the hollow internal harness, peering out through bruised ocular slits carved into the skin of the hand while communicating through the monster's gnashing central maw.

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Above the face, the severed wrist stump erupted in a messy explosion of shredded striated tendons, exposed bone marrow, and dripping coagulated stage blood that trailed down the back of the limb.

The supermodel swapped her usual glamorous look for a far more grotesque and bloody costume ( Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

In classic, camp supermodel fashion, the grotesque limb was accessorized with high-society cocktail jewelry, including an oversized textured gold ring featuring a massive emerald-cut green gemstone mounted on the ring finger.

A team of assistants fully committed to the biohazard narrative, walking alongside her as an emergency containment technician dressed in a blood-spattered yellow Hazmat decontamination suits, industrial respirator mask, and rubber gloves.

As photographers called out, they regularly attended to the creature, brandishing a large medical syringe and theatrically "feeding" the bloody oral cavity carved into the back of the hand to keep the monster sedated.

The shocking reveal delivers on weeks of cryptic social media teases that sent the internet into wild speculation.

Klum had shared macro video clips and photographs of glistening silicone textures, raw organ-like webbing, and bloody cotton swabs, leading fans to predict she would debut as the grotesque "Monstro Elisasue" from The Substance or a fungal zombie from The Last of Us.

Instead, Klum subverted expectations by delivering an entirely original, surreal body-horror build that leans heavily into vintage practical creature effects.

The star posed alongside a team of hazmat clad helpers (John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Engineered by longtime collaborator and Oscar-nominated prosthetics designer Mike Marino alongside his Prosthetic Renaissance studio crew, the costume marks one of the most mechanically demanding projects of their ongoing partnership. Marino—who also partnered with Klum earlier this year to craft her marble-sculpture Met Gala look—described the 2026 build as "one of the most complicated" builds of his career, requiring full-body casting to construct a load-bearing internal skeleton that could balance on simulated fingertips without collapsing.

The look marks a direct return to the viral shock tactics that defined Klum’s legendary 2022 rainworm, following high-concept character builds like 2024’s dual E.T. arrival and 2025’s animatronic Medusa.

By blending extreme splatter gore, Cronenberg-inspired biological mutation, and high-fashion luxury jewelry, Klum proved once again that her 25-year Halloween legacy remains completely untouched.