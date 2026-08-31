Bill Maher sparks outrage over 'bitter' and 'disrespectful' Dolly Parton joke
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Bill Maher sparks outrage over 'bitter' and 'disrespectful' Dolly Parton joke

Maher seemingly expressed his surprise Parton's death made such headlines considering the current global climate

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Topics: Dolly Parton, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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