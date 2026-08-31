Bill Maher sparks outrage over 'bitter' and 'disrespectful' Dolly Parton joke

Bill Maher has faced backlash online over comments he made about Dolly Parton, which fans have described as 'bitter' and 'disrespectful'.

The '9 to 5' singer died last week aged 80 after a brief battle with cancer. Tributes have poured in for the country singer since, including from her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

Maher touched on Parton's sad passing during his opening monologue on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday (August 28), which has drew a lot of criticism.

The talkshow host was seemingly surprised Parton's death garnered so much attention given the situation in Iran and the ongoing trade dispute between the US and Canada.

Advert

He said on the HBO show: "All this was going on and all America could really talk about this week was how sad it is we lost Dolly Parton.

"Everybody around the country, even around the world – London, they’re doing things, the Santa Monica Ferris wheel is lit up with hearts, the Empire State Building was put up in pink."

Bill Maher addressed Parton's passing in his HBO show (Alex WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Maher then added: "The Sphere in Las Vegas added a nipple."

The opening monologue didn't go down well with much of the internet, with one person on social media describing the talkshow host as 'bitter'.

Another person claimed Maher's joke was 'disrespectful', while another penned: "After America's beloved country singing Angel passed, he has to be a complete d**k about it? We LOVED Dolly Parton, THAT is why it was big news.

"She was kind, generous, and didn't attack our most vulnerable communities, unlike YOU, Bill Maher. @HBO, WHY does he still have a show? Who the hell still watches him?"

Dolly Parton died last week (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Author Tara Dublin shared on X: "Mocking our grief over losing Dolly Parton is just more proof that Trumpsimp @billmaher is a soulless ghoul who wants his own Maher-A-Lago."

Meanwhile, Jason Levin, the founder of Memelord.com, said: "Bill Maher trying to get edgy about Dolly Parton is wild.

"Buddy, you’re not 'telling hard truths', you’re just the guy who looked at a national treasure and said, 'How can I make this about my bitterness?'"

Finally, another quipped: "We can always count on Bill Maher to say something utterly stupid and in the worst taste possible!"

Others suggested the reaction was blown out of proportion, including one social media user who claimed Parton would have probably 'laughed at the joke'.

UNILAD has reached out to Maher's representatives for comment.

More touching tributes have been shared following Parton's passing, including from Cyrus.

The Hannah Montana star penned: "The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share.

"Our most sacred moments were private and they'll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.

"What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis.

"I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We're in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things."