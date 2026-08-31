Dolly Parton’s family reveal heartbreaking detail in their final goodbye as she is laid to rest beside husband
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Dolly Parton’s family reveal heartbreaking detail in their final goodbye as she is laid to rest beside husband

Lainey Mae Parton praised the star for never making 'my dreams feel too big'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@‌thelaineyparton

Topics: Dolly Parton, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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