American Idol runner-up Bo Bice reveals dramatic transformation as he announces new chapter

Bo Bice has shared a pair of side-by-side photos on Instagram, setting his old and new hairstyles against each other and hinting that new music is on the way.

The singer, 50, posted the images on Thursday, October 29.

He placed a picture of his once-signature chest-length hair beside a new one showing a short, spiky style, according to People.

"Well, well, Tinkerbell...Who's THAT guy?!" he wrote in the caption.

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Bice used the rest of the caption to look back and ahead. "Ain't it funny what two years'll do in your life. I haven't released new music since Born of Heroes Blood," he wrote.

"I'm here to offer you a #BRANDNEWMAN! ... #TBT," he added.

The first image is a promotional shot from around 2024, when Bice last put out new music. It shows him with brunette hair down to his chest, black-framed glasses and a black printed shirt. In the second, his hair is short and spiky, and he wears a blue paisley-print shirt, half unbuttoned, with dark jeans, gold-framed sunglasses and a stack of silver chains while holding a guitar.

He called his famous long hairdo 'a blast from my past' and the new look 'a glimpse into my future with a new life, new style, but the same southern soul'.





Who won American Idol when Bo Bice was runner-up?

Bice rose to fame in 2005, when he competed on the show's fourth season. Parade describes him as known for his long brown hair and Southern rock sound.

Carrie Underwood took the title that year, with Bice finishing second.

Two decades on, his comeback has a name. Parade reports the upcoming release is called Brand New Man and marks his return following Born of Heroes Blood.

That 2024 single won 'most impactful song' at that year's Hollywood Independent Music Awards.

Bo Bice finished second to Carrie Underwood on the fourth season of American Idol in 2005. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

The new photos are the latest stage of a change that has been under way for months. Parade reports that Bice went off the grid for a few months earlier this year. He then revealed his shorter hair in April, explaining that he had been busy shaping up his body, mind and spirit.

In an Instagram post that month, he said he was going through a major transformation that included losing 89 pounds, quitting drinking and drugs, and cutting off his hair.

He described the cut as a return to his 'short haired country boy look'. He said he is now focusing on natural remedies and a healthy lifestyle, and that 50 feels better than any other decade he has lived through so far.

Bice also teased a return to performing at the time. He joked about whether anyone still wanted to hear from 'an old wolf' and said he was curious to see what 2027 would bring.