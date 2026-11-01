American Idol runner-up Bo Bice reveals dramatic transformation as he announces new chapter
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American Idol runner-up Bo Bice reveals dramatic transformation as he announces new chapter

His first new music since 2024 is on the way, and the post follows months of lifestyle changes

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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