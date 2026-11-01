Warren Buffett 'hasn't drank water' in 48 years as billionaire reveals what he prefers instead
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Warren Buffett 'hasn't drank water' in 48 years as billionaire reveals what he prefers instead

The 96-year-old billionaire much prefers a specific kind of soda

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Topics: Celebrity, Food and Drink

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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