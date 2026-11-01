Warren Buffett 'hasn't drank water' in 48 years as billionaire reveals what he prefers instead

If you're wondering what it takes to become a multibillionaire, apparently, drinking water isn't one of the requirements. At least, not for Warren Buffett.

In fact, the 96-year-old hasn't drunk water since the 1970s, according to Bill Ackman, who shared the revelation on the Equity Mates podcast this week.

So, what does he do for hydration? Well, apparently the businessman prefers to quench his thirst with an ice cold glass of Cherry Coke instead. A billionaire has quite literally never been so relatable.

Ackman told the story of how Buffett came to his house for dinner 'years ago,' meaning the hedge fund manager had to stock up on his favorite beverage. This came after the pair had been out for dinner when Buffett had been asked if he'd prefer sparkling or still water, to which he declined, stating he'd prefer his soda instead.

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Warren Buffett's drink of choice is a Cherry Coke (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Recalling the interaction, Ackman said: "But I said, you know, 'don't you drink water?' And he said, 'Bill, I haven't had water in 48 years'."

Interestingly, in addition to being known for serving as Berkshire Hathaway's CEO for 60 years before retiring last year, Buffett is also known for knocking back five cans of Coke a day.

Back in 2015, he even joked that he was 'one quarter Coca-Cola ' because it make up for a quarter of his daily calorie consumption, but in actual fact, his first love was Pepsi.

In 1986 he announced that after '48 years of allegiance' to Pepsi, he was jumping ship to Cherry Coke, telling the Berkshire board that it would be the meeting's official drink from then onwards.

Coca-Cola released limited edition cans with his face on (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But, it's not just the taste of Coke that Buffett loves. In 1988, his company began buying Coca-Cola shares and by the following year, he announced a $1 billion investment in the company.

Berkshire Hathaway eventually racked up a stake of around 9 percent of Coca-Cola, which Buffett famously described as him 'putting his money where his mouth is'.

Despite still being in good health at the ripe age of 96, it's not just Coca-Cola that Buffett likes to indulge in. He is also famed for his love of fast food, particularly McDonald's breakfasts, chocolate chip ice cream and potato sticks. He has even been known to enjoy Coke and ice cream for breakfast.

Buffett probably shouldn't be followed for nutritional advice but whatever he is doing certainly seems to be working for him.