Josh Brolin reveals how he maintains 12 years of sobriety with one thing he does every morning

Josh Brolin has revealed the secret to success when it comes to maintaining his sobriety, 12 years after making the decision to give up booze.

The Dune star has shared the exact moment he decided to stop drinking alcohol and how he has managed to maintain his abstinence for well over a decade.

The 58-year-old revealed he has a meeting at 6am every single morning over Zoom, to keep him going on his sobriety journey.

"Twelve years [sober], and I do a meeting every morning at 6am on Zoom,” the actor shared with The Telegraph.

Advert

Discussing the reason he decided to quit drinking in the first place, he continued: "Drinking got boring in the end. I woke up on the sidewalk outside my house, yet again, and it felt like a fork in the road. Which way was I going to go for the rest of my life?"

Josh Brolin has revealed how he has stayed sober for 12 years (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

One of the main motivations for him to seek treatment over his drinking came when he was arrested for assaulting six police officers while he was under the influence.

The actor, who recently starred in Whalefall, added that he eventually began drinking again after moving to Tucson with his first wife Alice Addair. Though he describes the city as being a 'formational place' in his life, Brolin admitted he struggled to maintain his sobriety while living there.

He has come an awful long way since then and believes his mindset towards alcohol is now completely different.

Brolin explained: "I love being sober. I’m having way more fun now than I ever did drinking, and I never end up in jail, which is a real bonus."

The actor, who first rose to fame in The Goonies, went to rehab for substance abuse back in 2013 after several public altercations in the months following his split from ex-wife Diane Lane.

Brolin admitted he 'got strung out on heroin a few times,' but insists he was 'never a full-blown junkie'.

Brolin has spoken candidly about his substance abuse (Kevork S. Djansezian/GC Images)

This isn't the first time the Avengers star has spoken out about his substance abuse, having spoken about his addiction issues in his memoir, From Under the Truck.

He wrote about the day he was due to pick up his brother in order4 to visit their grandmother was said to be 'on her deathbed'.

Brolin said: "I woke up on the sidewalk, went inside. My brother called me. ‘Where are you?’ Picked him up, walked into that hospital eventually."

He went on to say he walked into his grandmother's hospital room and she 'picked her head up and looked at me and smiled and that was it'.

The actor revealed that interaction inspired him to make changes, saying: "I was done. I said ‘If this woman could get through 99 years on life’s terms, how dare me?’

"I was 45 years old and I’d gotten away with a lot, been in jail nine times, done a little bit of whatever.

"So I thought, I wonder if I could do that half of life like that and then do this half of life like this. Then I get to live two lives and not just one."