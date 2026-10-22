Josh Brolin reveals how he maintains 12 years of sobriety with one thing he does every morning
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Josh Brolin reveals how he maintains 12 years of sobriety with one thing he does every morning

Josh Brolin also revealed the shocking incident that led him to seeking help for substance abuse

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney

Topics: Celebrity, Alcohol

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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