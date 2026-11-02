Martha Stewart issues statement after 'hungry' homeless person Halloween costume sparks outrage
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Martha Stewart issues statement after 'hungry' homeless person Halloween costume sparks outrage

Martha Stewart, who is worth $400m, was faced criticism for her decision to dress up as a homeless person this Halloween

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: instagram/martha stewart

Topics: Halloween, Celebrity, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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