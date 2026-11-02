Martha Stewart issues statement after 'hungry' homeless person Halloween costume sparks outrage

Martha Stewart has issued a statement following backlash from her bad taste Halloween outfit depicting a 'poor person'.

Posting to her Instagram, Stewart posted two quick statements in succession, with the second message striking a noticeably different tone from her first.

The 85-year-old lifestyle mogul shared the photo on Saturday, Oct. 31, before it was removed. The image showed her in ripped jeans and makeup that gave the illusion of dirt on her face, holding up a sign reading 'I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!'

In her follow-up message, posted to Instagram hours after her first, Stewart wrote: "It's hard to admit when you've really screwed up. My earlier statement didn't go far enough."

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"I know many people are economically struggling," she continued. "Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I'm very sorry."

Stewart posted the following on Sunday, Nov. 1, about her Halloween costume. (Instagram/@marthastewart48)

This was her second statement on the outfit.

Her first said: "I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention," she said.

"I've spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween - sharing fun, festive recipes, providing unique craft ideas and giving tips on entertaining and hosting to make the most of one of my favorite holidays of the year," Stewart added.

"Homelessness continues to remain one of America's greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic," she went on. "I am committed to continuing to make a difference."

Martha Stewart posts and deletes Halloween costume as 'hungry' poor person and sparks outrage

What did Martha Stewart wear as her Halloween outfit?

A lot of the negative reaction around the costume was because of the context in why she was wearing it.

Stewart posted the image alongside photos promoting candles she sells on QVC, with a caption that read 'My QVC candles are perfect for Halloween!!!"

Some commenters objected to a depiction of hunger appearing beside an advertisement for a lifestyle product, while social media users described the look as 'out of touch,' 'offensive' and 'gross.'

Others were quick to point out her enormous wealth, with estimates suggesting she is worth about $400m.

Martha Stewart has enjoyed a renewed pop-culture profile through her friendship with Snoop Dogg and a Netflix documentary. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

What is Martha Stewart known for?

Stewart built her public profile through cooking, entertaining and home decor, later expanding into magazines, cookbooks and television.

She is also known for elaborate Halloween costumes, and has regularly used the holiday to showcase detailed, themed outfits.

More recently, she has stayed in the public eye through her friendship with Snoop Dogg, a Netflix documentary and her social media presence. This year's post has instead drawn scrutiny for the subject it depicted and the setting in which it appeared.