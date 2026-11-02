Dave Bautista shows off body transformation as he reaches 250lbs getting in shape to play God Of War
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Dave Bautista shows off body transformation as he reaches 250lbs getting in shape to play God Of War

Dave Bautista is continuing to show off his body transformation for his upcoming role as Kratos

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@davebautista

Topics: Dave Bautista, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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