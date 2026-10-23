Jenna Ortega reveals her next career move as she plans to step away from acting
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Jenna Ortega reveals her next career move as she plans to step away from acting

It comes as filming wrapped up on season three of Netflix's Wednesday

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Anna Pocaro/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Jenna Ortega, Film and TV, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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