Jenna Ortega reveals her next career move as she plans to step away from acting

Jenna Ortega has revealed that she plans to step back from acting after the conclusion of Wednesday.

While the actor may only be 24, it feels like she has been on our screens for a long while.

Ortega's breakout role came with the Disney Channel sitcom Stuck in the Middle when she was still a teenager and her acting career has gone from strength to strength since then.

Since then, Ortega has featured in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the famed 1988 film, as well as the horror movie franchise Scream.

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But the actor's most well-known role is that of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday, which will be Ortega's last project for a while once it comes to an end.

Ortega was asked on the Happy Sad Confused podcast whether she would be joining any other franchises, which lead to the actor detailing her next career move.

Jenna Ortega has been speaking about her next career move (Marco Ravagli/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

“I actually haven’t had a lot of franchise conversations,” she said. “What I’m meant to do will come and find me. I think after Wednesday, I’ll probably be off the TV for a while. You know I had many years doing [TV]. I was bouncing from show to show as a kid and I want to leave time for new things.”

Season three, the newest season of Wednesday, is set to drop on Netflix in 2027 and there's no indication from the streaming giant it will be the last.

So, it 's not expected Ortega will be stepping away from the screen anytime soon, though don't expect her to pop up in new projects over the coming months and years.

Ortega previously spoke on the Big Bro With Kid Cudi podcast in April this year of the moment she nearly quit acting after the conclusion of Stuck in the Middle in 2018.

“I didn’t know what else I was gonna do," she said.

The actor previously revealed she was close to quitting acting (Dominik Bindl/WireImage)

"I’ve never really considered anything else, more so recently, just out of the sake of curiosity and wanting another life experience."

Ortega continued: "When I was a teenager, I’d gotten off of a children’s show, and I didn’t know what I was going to do. I had to prove myself and meet all these new casting directors who didn’t know who I was.

"It just felt like a good time to call it quits if I was going to. I was starting high school and [it was a] ‘it was a good run’ sort of thing. We had talked about it for a few months with my team."