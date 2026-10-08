Kourtney Kardashian addresses claims Travis Barker has 'taken' her from family amid health battle

Kourtney Kardashian is getting deep in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

During the first episode of the latest season, Kourtney Kardashian was seen deep in conversation with family friend Simon Huck.

“They think Travis [Barker] has taken you,” Huck told the eldest Kardashian sibling.

“Like kidnapped me?” the mother of four questioned.

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“That, like, he’s shielding you from the family. Which you are doing it.”

“I’m doing it, it’s definitely me," Kardashian responded, claiming Barker was 'a more introverted personality' than what her family were used to.

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in 2022, just over a year after they started dating. The 47-year-old was previously in a relationship with Scott Disick. Kardashian and Disick, who share three children together, went their separate ways in 2015. Disick still remains close to the Kardashian family, including Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Travis Barker opened up about his surgery on Instagram (@travisbarker/Instagram)

"He also, like, doesn’t need them, where Scott, like, wants to be the sixth Kardashian sister," she added.

The conversation aired days after Barker was admitted to hospital after his 'arms hand and fingers had been numb since a show he played last month.'

Further explaining on his Instagram story, the Blink-182 drummer said: "I did a nerve test Monday after my show and turns out I needed a cubital tunnel release to fix the nerve."

“I wanted to get ahead of it and get it over with so that I can keep playing the way I play for a long, long time," he continued.

"Should be good in a few weeks," he added, joking that he 'doesn't know' why his wife 'looks so happy about this'.

Barker's hand surgery comes three years after the rock star underwent surgery on his finger after tearing his ligament during Blink-182 tour rehearsals.

"It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn't continue to play the drums without it. It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically," he wrote alongside a picture of himself in hospital with a cast on his arm.

Kardashian and Huck had the conversation during an episode of The Kardashians (Photo by Allie Joseph/WWD via Getty Images)

The eighth season of the Hulu show has teased plenty of drama.

The trailer, which was released last month, showed Kendall Jenner finally breaking her silence on those Cara Delevingne dating rumors.

“There’s definitely a rumor that Cara and I, like, date, which is not true,” the model can be heard saying in the trailer.

“By the way, I have nothing against having sex with Cara,” Kendall says. "Never say never, right?” she then adds to Cara, who erupts in laughter.

Elsewhere, Kim Kardashian was seen opening up about her health issues after she was diagnosed with esophagitis.

As per MayoClinic: "Esophagitis is swelling and irritation, called inflammation, of the tissues that line the esophagus," which is, 'the muscular tube that carries food and drink from the mouth to the stomach.'























