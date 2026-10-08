Kourtney Kardashian addresses claims Travis Barker has 'taken' her from family amid health battle
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Kourtney Kardashian addresses claims Travis Barker has 'taken' her from family amid health battle

Barker was admitted to hospital for surgery earlier this week

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Luke Hales/Getty Images

Topics: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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