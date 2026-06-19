A man has been released on bail following an alleged incident involving a three-year-old boy and a crocodile at a UK zoo.

The boy ended up in the enclosure at Johnsons of Old Hurst, in England, on Thursday (June 18), and was attacked by at least one crocodile, it is believed.

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed that a 30-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

However, he was deemed 'unfit for interview' and has now been bailed, until September 18, authorities have stated.

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A police spokesperson said they do not believe the man knows the child who was injured.

The boy was pulled out of the enclosure by zoo staff after sustaining serious injuries, and was rushed to hospital where he remains critical, but stable.

The site which contains the crocodile enclosure has been closed today (Johnsons Zoo)

Detective Inspector Verity McCann said: "Our inquiries are ongoing as we continue to understand the circumstances surrounding this distressing incident.

"Our thoughts remain with the boy, and his family and specialist officers continue to support them through this difficult time."

The crocodile enclosure has been closed 'due to respect for the family', although it has been confirmed by police that the animals had not been killed or seized.

A spokesperson for the zoo, which is home to a number of animals, including Bengal tigers and African Lions, said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the boy and his family following the incident that occurred today.

"Out of respect to the family, our Tropical House will remain closed until further notice."

It was reported by The Sun that the zoo owner's wife, Tracey Johnson, 'jumped into the enclosure to save the child'.

Police spoke to those at the scene on Thursday (Ben STANSALL / AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking on BBC Four's Today programme, a friend of Johnson, who had housed crocodiles at the zoo, said: "Frankly it's nothing short [of what] I would expect of her, that's exactly what she would do. She's a very brave, very strong lady.

"I don't know which enclosure it was, but I mean it's about a 15 ft drop, so for her to get into their that quickly and save the child is, you know... just a remarkable act of bravery."

Paul Bristow, the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, has also spoken out on the horrific incident.

He said: "I have spoken with senior police figures following the incident at Johnson’s of Old Hurst. It is being treated as a critical incident."

"This is a live police investigation - I would ask that people refrain from speculation online. The police will provide an update in due course," Bristow continued.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the young victim and his family."

LADbible Group has contacted the zoo for further comment.