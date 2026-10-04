The top 10 cities in the world revealed - with a US city taking the top spot
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The top 10 cities in the world revealed - with a US city taking the top spot

Five US cities ranked among the top 10

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Travel, New York

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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