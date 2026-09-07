Trump's new Space Force uniforms spark debate as people make disturbing comparison

On Sunday, President Donald Trump unveiled his new uniform design for the US Space Force - although he hasn't quite got the reaction he was probably hoping for.

For those who haven't yet seen, 80-year-old Trump posted a graphic to Truth Social of someone modelling the 'next generation' concept, with the design inspired by 'the discipline and functionality of the Starship trooper uniform.'

Continuing, the graphic read: "Modernized for the guardians of the space domain.”

Starship Troopers here refers to the 1997 Action/Sci-fi film. The movie's main focus is a futuristic, militarised society fighting giant alien insects. The director, Paul Verhoeven, grew up in Nazi-occupied Holland during World War II, and deliberately used fascist/Nazi-style imagery as satire.

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The uniform includes black/dark gray trousers, tucked in black boots, as well as collar, sleeve patch, belt buckle, and service cap. with the U.S. Space Force delta logo on show. Ranks will also be visible, in the form of stars.

The detailed graphic even goes as a far as to explain the color palette, which consists of space gray, midnight black, silver gray, and satin black.

Truth Social)

However, many felt like they had seen the designs before.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, penned: "LITERALLY THE EMPIRE FROM STAR WARS!"

"This literally looks like a Star Trek inspired nazi uniform," claimed another.

"That's a bad look!" another exclaimed. "Resembles the officer's uniform of the evil Empire in Star Wars."

"Those of us who saw Star Wars and even Spaceballs know that this uniform is from the bad guys," a third user echoed.

"Designing the Space Force uniforms to look like the evil bad guys from Star Wars, who are led by an elderly, power hungry tyrant, who lose, repeatedly, is a bit too on brand, no?" a fourth questioned.

"The new Space Force uniforms look like they told an AI to make a uniform for pilots and soldiers that look like they work for the Empire, Emperor Palpatine, and Darth Vader. We are in a simulation," said a fifth.

As of now, an official announcement for the release has not been announced and it is not certain whether they will in fact be designed in reality, or Trump just used them for a graphic on his social media site, Truth Social.

Truth Social)

The proposed new Space Form uniform isn't the only change the president is making. Donald Trump left fans shocked last week while departing to New Jersey for the weekend, when he seemingly showed off a new hair color.

That's right, it seems the President has ditched his signature blond locks, and changed to a brunette.

However, the president has not commented on the change - so it's unclear what's really going on.

It didn't stop people from piping up about it online, though.

"This was Donald Trump yesterday while departing to New Jersey for the weekend! Look at the appearance of his hair! Is he getting a new hair color?," one user asked, while another said: "Trump is now a brunette!"































