Trump's new Space Force uniforms spark debate as people make disturbing comparison
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Trump's new Space Force uniforms spark debate as people make disturbing comparison

The designs have been dubbed the 'Next Generation'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Truth Social

Topics: Donald Trump, Star Wars

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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