Britney Spears asks why ‘God took my father’s legs away’ in emotional post about conservatorship
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Britney Spears asks why ‘God took my father’s legs away’ in emotional post about conservatorship

Jamie Spears had one of his legs amputated back in 2023

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Topics: Britney Spears, Entertainment, Social Media

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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