Britney Spears asks why ‘God took my father’s legs away’ in emotional post about conservatorship

Britney Spears has spoken out about her father's leg amputation nearly two years after he had the huge procedure.

Spears is very active on social media and recently shared a series of posts to mark her sons' birthdays.

Jayden James Federline turned 20 on September 12, and her eldest son, Sean Preston Federline, marked his 21st birthday on September 14.

In a now-deleted post, Spears shared a picture with her sons and seemingly referenced her 13-year conservatorship.

Advert

"He's pushing Jayden when I started to use my own feet, not guided by anyone," the 'Toxic' singer's post began, per Radar Online.

"For some reason, as a baby he always did that, I thought it was cute," she went on.

In an apparent message to her father Jamie Spears, she wrote: "GUIDE ME AND LEAD ME WITH YOUR FEET FOR YOUR NAMESAKE."

Britney Spears addressed her dad's leg amputation in a now-deleted Instagram post (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Spears added: "For 15 years I was never allowed to say my name in the land of the free and travel spontaneously. Not one time... Every place I traveled was for work for my dad and mother."

Discussing being finally able to travel freely, the singer said that it allowed to her 'feel [her] inner child'.

"I could feel my inner child 100 percent awaken and never felt so alive," the mom-of-two wrote. "My damn life… it's crazy these are just words, but if people honestly knew the difference in my spiritual connection when I flew out of the country, they would nod and understand.. But you all know me; I've forgiven and been the bigger person always, RIGHT.

"I wonder why God took my father's legs away? Did he take my name away and existence in MURICA HOME OF THE FREE !!"

PEOPLE reported in December 2023 that Jamie had one of his legs amputated a month prior.

Apparently he'd been in hospital for several weeks for a bacterial infection in one of his legs, sources said.

Elsewhere, an insider told Page Six at the time: "He had a knee replacement and got a terrible infection from it."

The 74-year-old is said to have had several unsuccessful surgeries before the amputation, which was a 'last resort'.

Britney and her father Jamie Spears pictured together in 2006 (Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Jamie was spotted in a wheelchair while attending his granddaughter Maddie's graduation in Hammond, Louisiana.

Maddie is the eldest daughter of of Jamie Lynn Spears, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge.

Spears was not present for her niece's big day, but her eldest son Sean was there to support her.

He was pitctured holding a small sign that read 'Look who's graduated' with a throwback photo of Maddie when she was younger, per pictures obtained by Page Six.