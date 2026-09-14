Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend Jim Curtis shares rare insight into how their relationship began

Jim Curtis has opened up about his life with Friends star, Jennifer Aniston, in a candid interview.

Aniston, 57, and Curtis, 50, were set up by a mutual friend - before 'soft launching' their relationship in 2025. However, there was something different with Aniston than there was with Curtis' previous relationships, he's revealed.

“There was a many-month friendship first,” Curtis told the Sunday Times Magazine.

“The drive was more natural, more organic, less needy," the life coach said, before revealing that the relationship blossomed when he 'wasn't searching for love anymore'.

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Prior, he admitted to the outlet that he's 'felt this idea of, ‘I need you to be in love with me'.

The hypnotherapist said now he's with Aniston, he feels 'real joy, real presence, real calmness, real partnership'.

Aniston and Curtis 'hard launched' their relationship last November (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE)

Curtis now splits his time between his New York apartment and Aniston's home in Los Angeles.

Prior to meeting Aniston, Curtis was married to his ex-wife, Rachel Napolitano. The pair tied the knot in 2003, and share their son, Aidan, together.

Aniston has been married twice. She tied the knot with Hollywood star Brad Pitt in 2000, before filing for divorce five years later.

The Bruce Almighty star then went on to marry The Leftovers star Justin Theroux 2015, before they announced their separation in 2018.

After months of soft launches and being spotted on dates and getaways together, Aniston took the plunge and confirmed the relationship on Instagram in November 2025, celebrating his 50th birthday.

In an adorable black and white photo with her arms around Curtis, the 57-year-old penned: "Happy birthday my love. Cherished," rounding her short, but sweet, post off with a red heart emoji.

The photo was taken at Curtis' 50th birthday bash, with Aniston's A-List friends showing their love for the newly launched couple in the comments.

"Beautiful couple. Healing kind angels," Amy Schumer wrote.

Reese Witherspoon, who played Aniston's character Rachel's younger sister, Jill, in Friends, also sent her love, writing: "LOVE this Lovestory."





Aniston has also publicly spoken about her relationship with Curtis, having publicly praising him just days after the hard launch.

"Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does," she said in an interview with Elle.

"He's quite extraordinary and helps many, many, people. He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to.”

The two worked together professionally earlier this year, when the Friends actor interviewed Curtis on stage, to promote the release of his new book, The Book of Possibility.

Sharing many jokes along the way, Aniston asked her partner at the end whether she had 'embarrassed him' during the interview, to which he responded: “A lot.”

Elsewhere in his interview with the Sunday Times, Curtis revealed that although he was not searching for love at the time he met Aniston, he had a hunch a love like theirs was on the way.

On his 47th birthday, he premonition he would 'be 'with someone unlike I had ever been in a relationship with' by his 50th birthday.

Three years later, his thoughts came true, along with the iconic hard launch.







