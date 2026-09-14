Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend Jim Curtis shares rare insight into how their relationship began
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Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend Jim Curtis shares rare insight into how their relationship began

Curtis revealed that he had a 'premonition' that he'd be in a relationship with someone like Aniston by his 50th birthday

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram

Topics: Jennifer Aniston, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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