Charlie Hunnam explains why he gave Andrew Borden a stutter that the real-life figure didn't have
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Charlie Hunnam explains why he gave Andrew Borden a stutter that the real-life figure didn't have

The actor said the whole thing came together while he was reading Andrew Borden's dialogue over and over

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Netflix, True crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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