Wellbeing experts have revealed the 'small, golden and powerful fruit' that improves sleep, among other health benefits.

Between waking up at 2AM for a toilet trip, to general stress and anxiety, there's very few people who actually sleep through most nights.

In fact, only about 11 percent to 20 percent of adults actually sleep through the night without waking up, according to the Sleep Foundation.

In reality, roughly 89 percent of people experience nighttime awakenings.

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However, a little-known fruit may be the answer the to all our hopes and dreams (oh the irony), as a wellbeing expert has revealed the benefits.

Aguaymanto is the name for the golden berry, which is also known as Cape gooseberry or Peruvian groundcherry.

It has been grown for thousands of years in Peru, Ecuador and neighbouring countries, according to WebMD, and it has some surprising health benefits.

The golden berry is also known as a Cape gooseberry or Peruvian groundcherry.(Getty Stock Images)

Wellbeing experts at Nature Wellness unveiled the surprising natural remedy in a viral TikTok video, detailing how it can help improve sleep and reduce the number of times you visit the toilet during the night.

The berries are packed with vitamins, antioxidants and minerals including vitamin C and carotenoids, while Healthline adds that just a single cup provides fibre, thiamine, and niacin.

The experts further suggested that the fruit relaxes the bladder, reduces inflammation, and supports urinary health.

And while research published by the National Library of Medicine has found that antioxidants like the fruit can neutralise free radicals and reduce inflammation, contributing to overall health, there is a shortage of substantial scientific evidence supporting its ability to prevent nocturia and enhance bladder function.

Roughly 89 percent of people experience nighttime awakenings. (Getty Stock Images)

Studies do emphasise other health benefits that the fruit offers, but effects on nighttime urination remain totally hearsay.

Meanwhile, a sleep expert has shed light on why some people tend to lay awake between the hours of 2am and 4am...which let's be honest, thousands do.

Sleep expert Dr. Deborah Lee from Doctor Fox, claims that stress is 'among the biggest contributors to 3am wake-ups'.

"Cortisol, often referred to as the stress hormone, naturally begins to rise in the early hours of the morning as your body prepares to wake," she explained, speaking to the Metro.

She added: "However, if you’re feeling anxious or under prolonged stress, that rise can happen earlier or more sharply, making it difficult to fall back asleep and creating a cycle of broken rest."