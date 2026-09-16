Charlie Kirk’s family claim security received warning about university rooftop before killer fired fatal shot

Charlie Kirk's family have claimed security were warned about access to the rooftop from which he was shot, as one chief allegedly reassured them prior to the event.

The family have a filed a notice of claim with intent to sue security involved in organising the event during which Charlie was fatally shot, after claiming that 'failures not only robbed Charlie Kirk of his life', but 'robbed his family of their husband, father, son, and brother, with impacts that will compound for the rest of their lives'.

Utah Valley University was the first stop on Turning Point USA's nationwide tour of college campuses in 2025, and 23-year-old Tyler Robinson, accused of his murder, is now due to stand trial.

In a new statement written by the Kirk family spokesperson, Brett Parkinson, he claimed: "Charlie Kirk was violently and publicly assassinated while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University (UVU).

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"His murder was entirely preventable and, in fact, would not have happened had the State of Utah and UVU followed through on their stated security promises, which included protecting the rooftops surrounding the quad where Charlie was speaking."

The family claim his death was 'entirely preventable'. (@mrserikakirk/Instagram)

The family claim that security was warned 'multiple' times about the dangerous risk the accessible rooftop posed, but that they failed to address concerns.

TPUSA allegedly texted Police Chief Jeffrey Long prior to the event saying: "Hello Chief Long - we received this message today from the student group…. 'there is student roof access pretty close to where [Charlie Kirk] will be set up at Utah Valley'."

To which he allegedly responded: "I got you covered."

According to the criminal case, the shooter, located on the rooftop of the Losee Center, was able to target Kirk approximately 415 feet from where he was speaking.

The family have made their intention to sue known. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

The Kirk family further claim that the rooftop should have been especially considered, following the attempted assassination of the president just a year earlier.

And despite requests for additional police officers, only six campus officers were assigned to the event, which had three thousand students in attendance, the notice says.

The notice accuses UVU Police of not holding a security briefing prior to the TPUSA event, and of failing to monitor CCTV footage in 'real time'.

"If such footage had been monitored in real-time, Kirk's tragic death could have been avoided," they noted.

Their statement concluded: "Justice and accountability under the law are key tenets of the American judicial system.

"This claim preserves the right of Charlie Kirk’s family to pursue accountability for Charlie’s death."