Charlie Kirk’s family claim security received warning about university rooftop before killer fired fatal shot
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Charlie Kirk’s family claim security received warning about university rooftop before killer fired fatal shot

The family have signalled their intent to sue security individuals involved

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: BENJAMIN HANSON/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Charlie Kirk, US News, Crime

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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