Lizzie Borden’s famous nursery rhyme got the murder weapon completely wrong
Home>Film & TV>Netflix

Lizzie Borden’s famous nursery rhyme got the murder weapon completely wrong

The disturbing nursery rhyme has a number of historical inaccuracies

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Film and TV, Netflix, Crime, True crime

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

Choose your content: