AI predicts the legal loopholes that could see Donald Trump serve a third term
Home>News>US News

AI predicts the legal loopholes that could see Donald Trump serve a third term

We asked AI to stress-test the wildest loopholes in the U.S. Constitution that could potentially leave the door open to a third term

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, JD Vance, Election, US News, Politics

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: