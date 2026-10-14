Man worth $1.9 billion shares why he doesn't think 'taxing the rich' would work
Home>News>Money

Man worth $1.9 billion shares why he doesn't think 'taxing the rich' would work

'When I say I'm not very materialistic, people think I'm a hypocrite because I've got a boat'

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: LADbible Stories

Topics: Money, Life, Business

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

Choose your content: