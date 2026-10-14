Terrifying Baba Vanga prophecy set for next month as apocalyptic timeline reveals when Earth will end

The infamous mystic Baba Vanga has sparked renewed panic after her predictions resurfaced detailing a terrifying event allegedly set to unfold next month, alongside the exact year the world will end.

Dubbed the "Nostradamus of the Balkans," the blind Bulgarian clairvoyant has maintained a dedicated following decades after her death, with believers claiming she correctly predicted historic milestones such as the tragic passing of Princess Diana.

While many of her visions remain undocumented folklore, an ominous prediction attributed to the mystic points directly to November 2026.

According to widespread online reports, Baba Vanga claimed that "In November 2026, humanity will make first contact with extraterrestrial life when a massive spacecraft enters Earth's atmosphere."

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The apocalyptic vision suggests that humanity will suddenly find itself face-to-face with an extraterrestrial civilization arriving via an enormous mothership breaking through the skies next month.

The mystic prophesised that alien contact would be achieved next month (Anton Petrus/Getty Images)

However, historical records regarding her authentic words paint a slightly more complex picture. While the internet claim points specifically to late 2026, the closest recorded commentary documented by her niece, Krasimira Stoyanova, suggests the mystic believed non-human beings from a planet called Vamfim were already inhabiting Earth invisibly.

Stoyanova recorded her aunt as saying: "In 200 years, man will make contact with brothers in reason [or mind] from other worlds."

She reportedly described these beings as wearing translucent robes that shimmered like fish scales, claiming they were secretly "preparing a great event" for civilization.

The extraterrestrial arrival next month is merely the opening chapter in a bizarre, sprawling timeline of global prophecies attributed to the mystic, culminating in the end of the world in the year 5079.

According to her alleged apocalyptic schedule, researchers in Hungary will intercept official signals from deep space in 2125, paving the way for non-human lifeforms to teach mankind how to survive underwater by 2130. That underwater shift reportedly leads to a "horrifying" revelation in 2221, before humans successfully pioneer time travel in 2288.

She also predicted the very end of Earth itself (fotograzia/Getty Images)

The predictions project dark days further along the timeline, forecasting a catastrophic global famine in 2371 and the rapid emergence of a completely new human species by 2378.

By 4302, surviving civilizations will supposedly construct new cities across the globe following devastating warfare, ushering in a technological mega-church that unlocks cures for every human disease.

In 4308, humans are said to eliminate all hatred and malice by tapping into 34 percent of their brain power, culminating in full biological immortality and alien assimilation by 4599, when Earth's population reportedly surges to 340 billion.

The ultimate conclusion comes in 5079, when explorers discover the final outer boundary of the universe, prompting humanity to abandon reality entirely to see what lies on the other side.