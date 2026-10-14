Terrifying Baba Vanga prophecy set for next month as apocalyptic timeline reveals when Earth will end
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Terrifying Baba Vanga prophecy set for next month as apocalyptic timeline reveals when Earth will end

The late Balkan mystic warned that humanity will face alien first contact next month - and it doesn’t bode well from there

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: NDTV

Topics: Baba Vanga, World News, Weird, Aliens

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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