Baba Vanga 'predicted' terrifying 'plague' outbreak as hospitals locked down in Russia
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Baba Vanga 'predicted' terrifying 'plague' outbreak as hospitals locked down in Russia

Baba Vanga was sure that 2027 would present the world with a big change

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: NDTV

Topics: Russia, Health, Baba Vanga

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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