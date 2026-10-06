Baba Vanga 'predicted' terrifying 'plague' outbreak as hospitals locked down in Russia

Baba Vanga’s foresight is no joke, considering she reportedly knew there would be a resurgence of the Plague decades before Russia was forced to lock down its hospitals.

Right now, the current state in Russian territories is proving to be worrisome, as approximately 200 people are being monitored in Siberia after a laboratory worker's death ignited fears of a plague outbreak in Russia.

Reports have since confirmed a second person has allegedly died of the plague in the Irkutsk region, this time at Irkutsk district hospital.

However, Russia has been adamant that the first victim, 28-year-old Darya Shipilova, died of 'unidentified pneumonia' after working at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute.

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She reportedly told medical staff she had accidentally smashed a test tube containing live bacteria, leading to her and her contacts to be quarantined.

Russia has seen cases of the plague (Getty Stock Images)

When she was with colleagues in Buryatia, near Mongolia, she became ill and was placed on a ventilator on September 29 before dying on October 2 in Shelekhov.

Reports came out to claim she had personally worked with Yersinia pestis, the bacterium behind the plague and neighboring areas have been tightening their borders in response.

According to the Express, a total of five hospitals has been closed for quarantine purposes in Siberia alone.

According to reports from the news company Baikal People, hospitals in Russia's Irkutsk region have been placed under a three-week quarantine after Shipilova’s death.

Despite this being quite a shocking turn of global events, Baba Vanga may have predicted the outbreak in Russia long ago.

The Bulgarian mystic died in 1996, but as someone who allegedly predicted both the September 11 attacks and the Chernobyl disaster, her words have been taken seriously by many people over the years since her death.

One social media user who follows her work revealed: “Baba Vanga predicted an ancient pathogen which was frozen would be released in Siberia and spread globally. She also predicted that the same year would see the start of water scarcity issues and NHI interactions.”

Her 2027 claim states that people would undergo biological changes and display superhuman abilities, too.

The plague is a pathogen spread by wild rodents, such as rats and fleas and is believed to have started in Central Asia before being spread around the world through trade routes.

Baba Vanga's prophecies have gained many followers (Getty Stock Images)

As reported by the Daily Mail, the supposed prophecy doesn’t talk about the apparent ‘superhuman’ abilities or how the change would occur, leading to conspiracies about secret gene editing and biological warfare being potential causes.

It also leaves things unclear whether the event would result from a natural outbreak, a deliberate attack, or an accidental laboratory release.

Regardless, you wouldn’t want to catch the pneumonic plague, which causes a severe lung infection, with fever, shortness of breath, and coughing blood three to seven days after making contact.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pneumonic plague is rare, but also a severe, and rapidly progressing form of pneumonia that can be transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets.